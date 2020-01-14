One of the top and deadly female cartel boss in Mexico, María Guadalupe López Esquivel, also known as ‘La Catrina’, was killed in a shootout with security forces.

Although no official confirmation of her death was released from the state authorities, however, video showing last breathes of the slain cartel boss, who oversaw a deadly attack on Mexican forces that claimed lives 14 security men in October 2019, is doing rounds.

The incident occurred when she was meeting another cartel boss Miguel ‘M2’ Fernández, a top leader in the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, who escaped unharmed in the incident.

Officials in Michoacán said six male gunmen were captured and a woman was killed after they opened fire on soldiers and police in the same area where the October ambush occurred.

State officials initially did not provide the identity of the woman killed in the Friday shootout, but videos and photos posted on the internet late Sunday showed the woman wounded on a stretcher, with a tattoo of a ‘Catrina’ on her thigh.

Photos of the woman circulated earlier showed the same tattoo in the same place; some photos also show her holding a pistol.

The video apparently shot by the Mexican security forces shows a woman unable to breathe properly as blood could be seen coming out from her neck wound. A voice could be heard in the footage asking her to hold on as the medical team is on the way.

Later a soldier could be seen holding the female assassin La Catrina her in the arms and shifting to the helicopter, which was summoned after the gang members blocked nearby roads to halt security forces movement.

