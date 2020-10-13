Female officials harassed after court challenge to illegal promotions

KARACHI: Female officers of Sindh’s Social Welfare Department facing peculiar harassment incident after challenging out of turn promotions in court, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a strange incident of harassment, telephone numbers of 25 Grade-17 female officers of the social welfare department, have been displayed at immoral and indecent websites, after they challenged out of turn promotions in the department.

The harassment victims have written letters to the Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Social Welfare and other top officials of the provincial government with regard to the offence.

Secretary Social Welfare Sindh Nawaz Shaikh has also confirmed the incident.

The phone numbers of only those female officials have been sent to indecent websites, who had filed petition in the court against illegal and out of turn promotions in the department.

The victim officers in their letter said that they were receiving immoral videos from different countries. “We are also being harassed at Whatsapp,” they wrote to the high ups.

“These videos and messages have ruined our personal life,” affected officers complained.

Secretary Social Welfare Nawaz Shaikh has said that the harassment victims had challenged illegal promotions in the department. “A meeting over the matter will be held today,” he said.

“It is a serious crime. Those found to be involved in it will be dealt sternly,” official said.

“We will also get help from the FIA Cyber Crimes Cell and the I.G. Police Sindh over the matter,” Secretary Shaikh added.

Comments

comments