Female performer ‘raped’ by police constable at gunpoint in Lahore   

LAHORE: In yet another incident of sexual assault against women, a female dancer is allegedly being raped by a police constable at gunpoint in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the woman got an FIR registered against the constable in which she alleged that she was raped by the cop at gunpoint. “I was invited for a dance performance at a function, however, the accused took me to a hotel and raped me while continuously pointing a gun towards me,” she alleged.

The police said that they have arrested the constable for his alleged involvement in the case and would further launch a probe into the matter.

In yet another incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped and tortured by two men at gunpoint in Punjab’s Gojra Tehsil of Toba Tek Singh district on October 17.

According to details, the woman has claimed that she was gang-raped and tortured by two armed men when she was going to Toba Tek Singh with her husband from Sadhar – located near Faisalabad.

“Two armed men stopped us near Gojra and took me to nearby fields where they tortured and raped me at gunpoint,” she told the police.

The police registered a case and started a search operation for the arrest of culprits.

