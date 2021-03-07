Female student rape case: Karachi police arrest friend of prime suspect

KARACHI: Police are yet to arrest the prime suspect in the gang rape case of a 16-year-old female student in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area in Karachi and on Sunday nabbed a friend of the suspect, ARY NEWS reported.

The police have arrested four people allegedly involved in the gang-rape of the female student, however, the prime suspect is still at large as three people Umair, Fawad and Sami were nominated in the police FIR.

The brother of the suspect’s friend said that the affected girl had already given her statement before the court and said that she did not know Adil. “However, the police have included Adil in the case owing to his friendship with Fawad and Sami,” he said.

The police said that the sister of the prime suspect and the victim used to study at the same tuition centre.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 9, the victim disclosed that Umair tricked her into accompanying him to his house on a bike where he sexually assaulted her after promising marriage.

The next morning, he refused to marry her and threatened of using the influence of his father, a police officer, to destroy her entire family if she discussed with anybody what he did to her, she added.

The police said the girl’s statement recorded under section 164 CrPC has been submitted to the relevant court for perusal. Umair is out on bail while four accused Fawad, Sami, Adil, and Sameer are in custody.

