Females to get 25000 scholarships under Ehsaas Program

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says promotion of uniform and quality education is the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan under the banner of Ehsaas program.

In her tweets on Wednesday, she said fifty thousand scholarships will be given to the deserving and eligible students under Ehsaas Program.

She added that the scholarships will be awarded to the students whose family’s income is less than forty five thousand rupees, Radio Pakistan reported.

Fifty percent quota will be fixed for women whilst two percent for the disabled students.

She said this scholarship will envisage provision of books, transport, accommodation and other facilities to the students.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 24 directed to expand the sphere of Ehsaas Program.

Talking to Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, PM Imran asked her to ensure transparency in the social welfare program at all costs.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state was responsible for the protection and welfare of the poor and vulnerable segments of the society.

