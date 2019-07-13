Feroze Khan says he is a great fan of Imran Khan

Renowned Television and film actor Feroze Khan on Friday said that he is a great fan of Prime Minister Imran Khan and wants to meet him to appreciate his discipline, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News during anchor Waseem Badami’s ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ show, the ‘Chup Raho’ actor said that he feels whatever Imran Khan is doing is for the betterment of the country and he appreciates the PM’s resolve and committment.

“I am one of his greatest fans and seriously I wish to meet him to appreciate his discipline,” said Feroze Khan.

When asked about the economic crisis the country is facing, Feroze Khan said that Imran Khan himself said that to kill cancer, one goes through chemotherapy.

“I am a Pakistani, I am earning the same way as other Pakistanis, I am paying the same bills, buying the same grocery, but I feel whatever we are going through is for greater good,” said the actor.

During the fun session, the actor replied in affirmative when asked if he feels the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is lucky to have a follower like Hamza Ali Abbasi.

