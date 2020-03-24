Pakistani celebrities including actors Feroze Khan, Anoushey Ashraf and designer Nomi Ansari are helping those in need amid coronavirus outbreak.

They are distributing ration bags to the underprivileged who are likely to get affected due to a lockdown.

The Ishqiya actor posted on his Instagram story on his Instagram Story asking others to also contribute in this good cause if they want to do so.

He wrote, “Anyone wants to contribute in ration bags. It can be zakat also. I am getting ration bags made of basic necessities.”

Feroze later shared that over 1100 ration bags have been distributed already.

Meanwhile, Anoushey and Nomi are also restoring our faith in humanity by collecting donations for daily wage workers to provide them with ration bags.

The VJ shared that the duo is only taking donations from people they know personally but urged others to start a similar initiative in your own city.

“Get a months worth of ration bags ready, get people to donate to one place and then deliver the bags to deserving people who’re suffering due to loss of work on a daily basis because of the COVID-19 scare!”

She thanked the designer for being her partner in this drive and expressed gratitude to all those who donated money.

“Ensure there is a pamphlet ready on how to stay clear and clean off the virus too! This is to encourage people stay at HOME!” she added.

