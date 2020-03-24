Feroze Khan, Anoushey Ashraf are distributing ration bags to underprivileged
Pakistani celebrities including actors Feroze Khan, Anoushey Ashraf and designer Nomi Ansari are helping those in need amid coronavirus outbreak.
They are distributing ration bags to the underprivileged who are likely to get affected due to a lockdown.
The Ishqiya actor posted on his Instagram story on his Instagram Story asking others to also contribute in this good cause if they want to do so.
He wrote, “Anyone wants to contribute in ration bags. It can be zakat also. I am getting ration bags made of basic necessities.”
Feroze later shared that over 1100 ration bags have been distributed already.
Meanwhile, Anoushey and Nomi are also restoring our faith in humanity by collecting donations for daily wage workers to provide them with ration bags.
The VJ shared that the duo is only taking donations from people they know personally but urged others to start a similar initiative in your own city.
“Get a months worth of ration bags ready, get people to donate to one place and then deliver the bags to deserving people who’re suffering due to loss of work on a daily basis because of the COVID-19 scare!”
Keeping ourselves busy collecting donations for daily wage workers!! Will ensure transparency and that every ration bag is delivered to the right person. Right now we’re only taking donations from people we know personally. BUT, You can start an initiative in your own city too! Get a months worth of ration bags ready, get people to donate to one place and then deliver the bags to deserving people who’re suffering due to loss of work on a daily basis because of the COVID-19 scare! May Allah accept our small gesture. Thank you @nomiansari for being my partner in crime always! And thanks for taking these #zerofilter pics of me while we’re at work! Some goodness shared with the world in times of crisis. A good way to keep yourself busy too. Contact your local supermarket now. Get the ration bags ready! Time is of essence! Ensure there is a pamphlet ready on how to stay clear and clean off the virus too! This is to encourage people stay at HOME!! #corona #pakistan #karachi TO THE PEOPLE WHO DONATED, you know who you are! Blessing and prayers your way. Not advertising anyone’s names, just posting to encourage people in smaller cities to #fightcovid19 TAG ME AND SHARE YOUR STORY AND ID LOVE TO SHARE IT FURTHER SO WE KEEP GIVING HOPE TO PEOPLE AT SUCH A TIME! We started with a mere 50 bags! Over 300 now!!
She thanked the designer for being her partner in this drive and expressed gratitude to all those who donated money.
“Ensure there is a pamphlet ready on how to stay clear and clean off the virus too! This is to encourage people stay at HOME!” she added.
@ansarialert is an angel from heaven. It started with an idea of 50 bags! And even though we capped at 600 bags yesterday, we got donations from our friends for another 200 today and they’re still coming in! MashAllah. This all has happened and ration has reached @rha_pakistan and the @acfanimalrescueofficial and more will be delivered in the next two days! 800 families! May Allah be praised. REMEBER: This happened with ‘minimal’ interaction. I didn’t see even ONE donor, deliverer, carrier, packager, driver or receiver in person. Nomi’s two house guys (bless them) did the manual work with him overseeing the process. Just want to send a big shout to @unilever Pakistan @peekfreansofficial and @sooperpakistan for delivering goods to us! And then of course our Celebs, friends and family for donating so so generously! We could have never ever ever done this without each of you. What a dream!!!!!! #corona DONATIONS ARE NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC OR PEOPLE WE DONT KNOW PERSONALLY, my inbox is flooded and I know you mean well, but donate to the said organisations directly if you can! Good luck!