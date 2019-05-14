FIA arrests son of Ameer Muqam over corruption charges

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president Ameer Muqam over corruption charges, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, Muqam’s son Ishtiaq among five contractors were arrested by the FIA soon after completion of an inquiry into alleged corruption in construction of Alpuri Road in KP’s Shangla district.

“A case had also been registered pertaining to alleged corruption in construction of the aforesaid road, with the concerned project director, contractors National Highways Authority (NHA) officials and engineers nominated in it”, sources said.

Sources further said the FIA has recommended departmental action against 11 NHA officials and blacklisting of Ameer Muqam and Company.

NAB expands investigation against Ameer Muqam

They said the agency also recommended recovery of more than Rs620 million from the construction company.

The company had to complete the project in one year’s time at the cost of Rs850 million, but it is yet to be completed even after 10 years with the cost exceeding Rs2800 million, the sources elaborated.

