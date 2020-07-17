FIA arrests man involved in hundi business in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a suspect associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) involved in sending money through illegal means (hundi) in Karachi on Friday.

The raid was conducted by FIA’s Anti-Terrorism Wing in Karachi’s area of Saddar, in the light of investigation from the arrested agents of RAW in Karachi.

The suspect named, Yaseen is a manager of an Exchange company and was involved in transferring money to the enemies of the state through hundi.

The raiding team confiscated mobile phones, laptops and other important stuff. The FIA is in search of the other suspects in the crime.

Read more: FIA cracks down on hundi network in Karachi, arrests two suspects

Earlier on Tuesday, the FIA team had carried out a raid in Gulzar-e-Hijri area of the city to arrest an accused identified as Naqash for his involvement in Hawala and Hundi activities.

However, the intel agency’s Corporate Crime Circle had failed in its bid to arrest the man for transferring millions of rupees via Hawala and Hundi channels from the country on daily basis.

“We recovered a huge cache of national and foreign currency from his house during the raid,” said the Director FIA Zone Sindh Munir Ahmed Shaikh.

