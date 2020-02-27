FIA foils bid to defame Pakistan Super League, nabs three bookies

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested three bookies linked with an international gang, allegedly involved in the betting process during the ongoing fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), ARY NEWS reported.

The accused were in contact with international bookies including some of them hailing from India through the internet.

“They are identified as Mahendar Kumar, Naresh Kumar and another Naresh Kumar aka Jani,” the sources within the FIA said adding that laptop and mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

A case was also registered against the accused. The FIA also alleged that the bookies were also involved in transferring money abroad through illegal means and running fake bank accounts.

“A notorious bookie was also part of the gang,” the FIA sources said.

On February 08, Convicted felon, cricketer Nasir Jamshed’s aggrieved wife, Dr Samra Afzal took to Twitter sharing her pain on the development as a means to drive aspiring cricketers away from the menace of corruption.

A Manchester Crown Court judge handed Jamshed a 17-month jail sentence for involvement in fixing a Feb 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in Dubai, Dr Samara Afzal wrote: “Today is the most difficult day of my life as Nasir starts his custodial sentence & I figure out what to tell my 4-year-old.

“I’ve felt the need to write this in the hope that others learn from Nasir’s mistakes & no one goes through the pain we have suffered in the last 3 years,” she wrote.

