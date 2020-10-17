FIA arrests ex-PIA MD Ijaz Haroon, HR director in illegal appointment case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle has arrested the former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines (MD PIA) Ijaz Haroon and ex-director of PIA human resource department Hanif Pathan in illegal appointment case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The FIA Corporate Crime Circle Karachi has arrested former PIA MD and HR director, Ijaz Haroon and Hanif Pathan, over making the ‘illegal appointment’ of Salim Sayani as deputy managing director (DMD) of the national carrier in 2009 after violating the regulations defined for recruitments.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to FIA officials, Salim Sayani, a Pakistani origin USA national, had been appointed on the salary of $20,000 per month besides other perks and privileges including medical coverage, a 5-star hotel room for three months and family accommodation in Dubai over the expenses of PIA.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the case stated that Sayani had been granted seven per cent salary increment every year besides the provision of insurance coverage up to $1 million; $1 million in case of kidnapping for ransom; $1 Million in case of death or injury of the employee during kidnapping in service and to legal heirs for the death of the employee and three-month gross salary on the maturity of contract for each completed year of service.

The arrests were made after an inquiry which traced grave violations of regulations for the appointment of deputy managing director of the national carrier as even no advertisement was published in any newspaper nor other candidates were invited to complete the process in accordance of PIA rules. Moreover, the top officers had not acquired services of any consultancy firm for the recruitment.

