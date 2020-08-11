FIA arrests man for blackmailing ex-wife with obscene videos

MULTAN: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended a man for allegedly blackmailing his former wife in Multan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the FIA, they received a complaint regarding a man involved in threatening his former wife to share obscene videos and photos of her on social media.

The FIA team carried out the raid on the complaint and recovered the videos and photos from the possession of the former husband and booked him under cybercrime sections.

It is pertinent to mention here that FIA has frequently carried out actions against those involved in harassing and blackmailing women.

In one such incident on April 26, the cybercrime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man involved in blackmailing girls on social media.

According to FIA, the man was identified as Jahangir who had created several profiles on social media platforms with a purpose of deception.

The cybercrime cell of the FIA said the culprit used to lure girls into helping them provide employment and clear examinations.

It was found that he had harassed a number of girls, and had been involved in the illegal activity for years.

