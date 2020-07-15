KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a key operative of a sleeper cell of Indian prime intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), ARY News reported.

The anti-terrorism wing of the FIA has arrested Zafar a key member of RAW sleeper cell from Karachi, FIA officials said.

The accused received terror-related training from the Mehmood Siddique group in New Delhi, India.

Zafar was also involved in the transfer of arms and ammunition. He is affiliated with MQM’s London group, officials claimed. The arrested man was a government employee in the Karachi fire department.

Meanwhile, the FIA also arrested two employees of Money Exchange Company for providing funds to the RAW sleeper cell. “The one arrested man named Sufiyan was director of Money Exchange Company while the other identified, as Jawed Memon, was working as a manager in the company,” said FIA official.

The FIA officials recovered laptops, weapons and mobile phones from the possession of arrested employees. The accused were arrested from Karachi’s Khalid Bin Waleed Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad and Civic Center area.

The FIA registered a case against criminals and started an inquiry into the matter, officials said.

Earlier in the month of May, a policeman was arrested in Karachi for his alleged links with the Indian intelligence agency RAW.

Syed Musavver Ali Naqvi was posted as an ASI for Special Branch Intelligence. He was on surveillance duty at the Karachi airport.

The FIA said that he was recruited by the Sindh police in 1991. He even went to India for training in 2008.

