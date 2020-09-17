FIA arrests three drug peddlers including a woman in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) intelligence wing on Thursday rounded-up three drug peddlers including a woman in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA’s intelligence wing acting on a tip-off arrested three drug peddlers, who were supplying contraband items in various parts of Islamabad and educational institutions.

The arrested have been identified as Riyasat Begum, Irshad and Syed Muhib. Sources within the FIA said that 8kg hashish was also recovered from their possession.

Read more: Large number of students in Islamabad use ‘crystal meth’: Shehryar Afridi

Earlier this year, the Malir city police arrested two women, drug peddlers.

According to the police, the drug peddlers women were identified as Janat Bibi alias ‘Mami’ and Amna. Two kg of hashish was recovered from their custody and further investigation into the matter of recovery of drugs from their possession is underway.

The arrested women were wanted to the police in several cases, the local police said.

Comments

comments