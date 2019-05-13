FIA arrests five including two travel agents for fake visas

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested five persons including two travel agents, who were involved in sending people abroad on fake student visas, ARY News reported.

The FIA said the travel agents, Mohammed Asif and Al Zaman Khan, were sending Faizan, Aafaq and Abdul Salam on fake student visas to Poland.

The three passengers were offloaded at the Karachi airport. The agents had charged 1.5 million rupees from each person, said FIA.

The FIA has registered a case against the five persons.

On March 23, the travel agency owner involved in millions of rupees Hajj corruption scandal had assured the Sindh High Court (SHC) of 70 percent repayment by March 27 (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

Read More: Hajj corruption scandal: travel agency owner assures of 70 percent repayment

The lawyer on this occasion had said cheques given by the travel agent were bounced earlier as well.

Justice Salahuddin had said the doors of court were not closed (to take up this issue).

On March 20, in a crucial development in 2017 Hajj corruption scandal, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested prime suspect Nasir Abbas Naqvi.

Nasir Abbas is owner of a private Hajj/ Umra travel agency.

FIA officials had said the suspect was wanted by the probe agency since 2017. They had said another suspect Ghulam Shabbir was still on the run.

