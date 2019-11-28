FIA arrests two human traffickers in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday claimed to have rounded up two six people including two human traffickers from Islamabad airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA arrested two agents, Talha Shehzad and Jawad Ghani, who were involved in human trafficking in Islamabad, who were flying with four people to Qatar via Cambodia, through illegal means.

The suspects were running a fake travel agency under the name of Hareem Travels and shown Sarfaraz, Zeeshan, Noman and Hamid as their servants.

A case has been lodged against the arrested, while further investigation into the matter was underway.

Back in the month of December 2018, the FIA had arrested seven human traffickers, eleven deportees, and two other persons for trying to travel abroad on bogus documents from Sialkot International Airport.

Read more: FIA clamps down on human traffickers in Pakistan after migrant boat tragedy

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had issued the ‘Red Book’ of proclaimed offenders wanted in human trafficking crime.

The FIA had declared 100 offenders in the Red Book as most wanted and proclaimed offenders. The list also included five most wanted women criminals.

The investigation agency had named 43 proclaimed offenders wanted in human smuggling offence from Punjab.

Comments

comments