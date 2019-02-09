FIA seeks SC’s guideline in Asghar Khan case

ISLAMABAD: Declaring the investigations has reached a dead end, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sought the guidance of the apex court in Asghar Khan case, ARY News reported.

The FIA in its report filed in the Supreme Court stated that the agency left no stone unturned in the investigations of Asghar Khan case but remained clueless. The agency sought help and guidance of the apex court in collecting evidences in the case.

The FIA report said that the agency had recorded statements of all the major witnesses,including politicians and inspected the bank record to find evidences. FIA had also reviewed 190 TV programs and contacted defence ministry but failed to receive concrete evidences, reads the report.

FIA said in the report that the case could not reach any conclusion as it could not get sufficient evidences in the case.

On December 31, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in its report had recommended the Supreme Court to close Asghar Khan case citing its inability to collect evidence needed to initiate criminal proceedings

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had resumed the hearing regarding the non-implementation of its October 2012 judgment in the Asghar Khan case.

The FIA in its report filed in the court had stated that the case is more than 25 years old and the concerned banks do not have the details of deposits made at that time.

The FIA report said that the statements of witnesses in the case contradict each other, whereas the accused politicians have denied receiving any payments.

The Supreme Court would take up the Asghar Khan implementation case on Feb 11. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan would hear the case in Islamabad.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa constituted the new bench to hear and decide the case.

The attorney general, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general and other parties involved in the case had been issued notices to ensure their presence in person or their counsel in the hearing.

