FIA busts gang involved in medical entrance paper leak in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday busted a gang allegedly involved in leaking the medical entrance exam test paper, ARY News reported.

As per details, a gang of twenty students and two organiser involved in leaking the medical entry test paper were nabbed from Peshawar’s area of Tehkal.

The gang leaked today’s medical entrance exam test paper hours before commencement of the test, said FIA. The investigation from the arrested is currently underway.

Last year, the FIA had arrested three people, including two government employees, for their alleged involvement in the leaking of the CSS exam papers.

Read more: Sindh CM constitutes inquiry committee into NTS paper leak

The Federal Investigation Agency said the arrested persons were involved in leaking the CSS exam papers in return for massive sums of money hours before the start of the exam.

The agency had received a complaint about a group of people allegedly involved in leaking of the CSS exam papers, said an FIA official.

