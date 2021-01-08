FIA cybercrime wing nabs ‘five foreigners’ from Lahore

RAWALPINDI: The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested ‘five foreigners’ and their accomplice during separate raids conducted in Lahore and Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The FIA cybercrime wing spokesperson said that five foreign citizens have been arrested during raid in Lahore. The accused were involved in the financial scams through social media, it added.

Moreover, the FIA officials have also arrested their ‘Pakistani partner’ from Islamabad besides seizing fake currency and modern equipment during the raids.

During the initial investigation, it emerged that the accused possess funds worth millions in their bank accounts. The spokesperson added that the cybercrime wing continued its investigation against the social media scammers.

Read: FIA told to halt action against people possessing cryptocurrency

Earlier in September last year, social networking site Facebook had agreed to share its data with local authorities to investigate and eradicate cybercrime.

The Facebook administration had signed an agreement with the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan to share the data with Pakistani authorities in a bid to secure the electronic horizon and curb the leeway cyber criminals enjoyed.

The team of technical experts with the social network also concurred with Pakistan’s aspiration for expediting cybercrime investigations.

The investigation watchdog will now have an access to data from the social networking site in order to expand its investigations in the cybercrime cases.

