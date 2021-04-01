FIA unearths details of 392 more benami accounts of sugar mafia

Web Analytics
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed details of 392 more benami accounts of sugar mafia from the WhatsApp groups of the satta mafia, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources privy to the development. 

Overall transactions worth Rs6 billion were conducted from the benami accounts. The FIA has seized the amount in the accounts. The seized amount was earned from the satta on the sugar, the sources added.

Furthermore, the agency has gained a record of 1,000 WhatsApp groups of the sugar satta mafia from across the country.

The evidence of the involvement of more than 30 sugar mills of Punjab has also been collected by the investigation team.

Read more: Action against sugar mafia underway, says Shahzad Akbar

Earlier, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said that inquiry into sugar scandal is underway.

Addressing a press conference, Shahzad Akbar had said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to take action following a hike in sugar price, last year.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Burea (NAB) were tasked to investigate the scan, he added. “Not only sugar mills but the market forces also affect the sugar price.”

