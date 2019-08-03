FIA gets 5-day remand of Indian national for questioning

GUJRANWALA: A local court here on Saturday granted five-day physical remand of an Indian national for questioning.

Panjam Tiwari was arrested last night during a raid in Lari Adda area of the city for living in the country with fake passport and documents for the last 10 years.

A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Tiwari before the court and demanded his custody on physical remand for further investigation, which was granted.

According to FIA, the Indian national, a resident of the Indian city of Banaras, had gone to Dubai for work in 2009 and met Kamran, a resident of Gujranwala.

They became business partners and after some Kamran brought him to Pakistan on a fake passport.

Tiwari got married with Kamran’s sister Rukhsana and embraced Islam.

He started living in Pakistan on fake documents, including birth certificate, CNIC, marriage deed.

