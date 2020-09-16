LAHORE: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday booked a man identified as Ibsham and his mother over the alleged rape and murder threats hurled by the former against a female student Fatima, ARY NEWS reported.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father and the FIA cybercrime wing has also carried out raids to arrest the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that a female student in Lahore, Fatima, refused to budge before the alleged rape and murder threats hurled at her and exposed the man behind it on social media, sharing his threatening messages on Monday.

A message thread shared on Twitter revealed that a student named Fatima was being threatened by a man named Ibsham. The girl claimed that he was harassing her from 2016 and the police seem uninterested in arresting him despite an FIR registered against him.

The girl shared the screenshots of the abusive messages sent allegedly from Ibsham on social media after the police’s failure to act. She claimed that the accused not only harassed her with rape and murder threats but also sent a threatening video carrying weapons in both hands.

Fatima further alleged that after she got a case registered against him, he threatened to rape her before family and kill her father.

The message from Fatima garnered support from Twitteriates as ‘Ibshamzahidbehindthebars’ and ‘Fatima’ became a top trend on the social media platform.

