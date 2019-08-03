GUJRANWALA: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel conducted an operation near Lari Adda area of the city and arrested an Indian national residing in the area, ARY News reported.

According to deputy director FIA Amir Nawaz, Pancham Tiwari is resident of Indian city of Banaras (Now known as Varanasi) and entered Pakistan illegally ten years ago and has been residing in the country ever since.

Amir Nawaz informed that Pancham Tiwari and Kamran, a resident of Gujranwala, became friends in 2009 after which Tiwari entered Pakistan illegally and managed to get a National Identity Card under a pseudonym.

Kamran helped Tiwari to obtain a CNIC under a false name, revealed to be, Bilal.

The arrested Indian national was living in Gujranwala and had married Kamran’s sister.

The FIA has registered a case against Pancham Tiwari and started an investigation into the matter.

