LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned infamous alleged land grabbers, Khokhar brothers, on December 07 over their alleged involvement in money laundering and other criminal activities, ARY NEWS reported.

The FIA Lahore has issued a summon against Khokhar brothers-Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Muhammad Shafi Khokhar, and Afzal Khokhar- seeking a probe into money laundering, land grabbing, and assets beyond means allegations against them.

The notice sought an explanation from the brothers over transactions of large sums from their bank accounts.

“Bring the documentary evidence along with you to prove the allegations as wrong,” the FIA said while warning them action could be taken against them over non-compliance.

It is pertinent to mention here that police had arrested the former Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Afzal Khokhar from the Supreme Court registry in Lahore in December 2018 for allegedly illegally occupying a piece of land in the provincial capital.

Afzal was released on post-arrest bail by a judicial magistrate the next day. The Excise and Taxation Department’s director-general on January 3 had provided the asset details of Khokhar brothers to the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Khokhar brothers have a total of seven properties in the province. The ‘Khokhar Palace’, said the officials, belongs to Afzal Khokhar and Shafi Khokhar.

Saiful Mulook Khokhar and Shafi Khokhar owned 21 and 11 shops respectively at Sher Ali Raad, the officials said and added that Saiful Mulook Khokhar owned a two kanal godown at Multan road. Another house in Samsani Town belonged to Shafi Khokhar.

According to the FIR, a piece of land measuring 34 marla was purchased from a citizen, Tariq Mehmood, which Khokhar illegally occupied and constructed his residence, Khokhar Palace.

The complaint was registered with the police station on the directives of the apex court.

