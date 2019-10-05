Judge blackmailing scandal: Prime accused Nasir Butt’s son detained

RAWALPINDI: Accountability court Judge, Arshad Malik black mailing scandal’s prime accused, Nasir Butt’s office was raided by the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) today, ARY News reported.

According to details, important data was seized by the law enforcement officials.

FIA team also raided Nasir Butt’s residence; son of the prime accused was taken under custody while butt’s brother was questioned over whereabouts of Nasir Butt’s laptop.

Butt’s son will be presented before the court in Islamabad where his remand would be sought, sources privy to the development unveiled.

Video leak controversy

On July 6, Maryam Nawaz, addressing a presser, had claimed that Judge Arshad Malik was coerced into convicting her father in the case.

Judge Malik dismissed the accusations leveled against him by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, adding the allegation of a bribe offered to the judicial officer by the former prime minister’s sons to elicit a favourable verdict is of a serious nature.

Judge Arshad Malik was removed from his post on the recommendation of the Islamabad High Court following this controversy around the leaked videotapes purportedly showing him talking to a PML-N sympathiser.

