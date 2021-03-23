FIA official who misbehaved with lady at Karachi airport suspended

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sub-inspector who misbehaved with a lady at the Karachi International airport has been suspended on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Video of Sub-Inspector Sanjay misbehaving with a lady gone viral on social media. Confirmation the suspension of the SI, Additional Director FIA, Zain Shaikh said the official has been blacked list at the airport, while his ASF pass and other documents have also been seized.

In April 2018, a video surfaced on the social media showing a clash between the passengers and FIA officials over which the FIA immigration department issued a statement claiming that three female passengers had misbehaved with one of their staff members.

However, in the latest video a woman could be seen being physically assaulted by FIA’s female staffers at BBIA. After an outpouring of condemnations, the FIA officer identified as Ghazala was suspended.

Three women, a mother along with two daughters named Fauzia and Fatima Umar, reached the airport to leave for Norway. Moments prior to taking off, Fauzia went to the restroom where she reportedly asked FIA female staffer for a toilet paper which annoyed the staffer resulting in an exchange of heated arguments.

