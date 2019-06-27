Two FIA officials held after recovery of heroin at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Airport Security Force (ASF) authorities have come into action after recovery of 772-gram heroin from possession of a food constable of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Karachi airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Two FIA officials have been arrested by ASF authorities following seizure of heroin from a food constable at Jinnah International Airport of Karachi. The value of the seized heroin was estimated at millions in international market.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The arrested officials were identified as Zamin and Muhammad Husnain.

Sources said that the security personnel have also recovered Rs150,000 while checking a car belonging to the FIA official. Later, the detainees were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Read More: ASF foils bid to smuggle drug to Saudi Arabia

According to initial reports, a passenger, reportedly named as Farhan, was also arrested in connection with the narcotic’s recovery.

Sources revealed that the passenger was departing to Dubai from a foreign airline’s flight from Karachi.

The suspect was handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials for investigation.

Earlier on April 9, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had foiled a bid to smuggle over 18 kilogrammes of heroin out of the country and arrested an alleged smuggler at Jinnah International Airport – Karachi.

According to ASF officials, a person namely Zaruf was to board a private airline flight for Birmingham via Dubai. Upon checking, more than 18 kilogrammes heroin was seized from the hidden pockets of his luggage.

The value of the seized heroin was estimated at millions of rupees. The ASF handed the accused over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

Comments

comments