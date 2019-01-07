FIA initiates probe into alleged corruption in PIA

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday has initiated probe into alleged corruption in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in the wake of the Supreme Court’s order, ARY News reported.

As per details, a 7-member investigation team of the FIA has started probing into alleged corruption in the national flag carrier, in the light of 10 years’ audit report, compiled by the government’s auditors.

The seven member committee comprises Assistant Directors, Inspectors and the Sub-Inspectors, has been provided an office in the PIA, for the purpose of the probe.

The team will stay 5 days in a week at the head office of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and will submit their report in 34 different issues, in the light of the apex court’s directions.

The audit report

According to the audit report of the last 10 years, the national entity had suffered the losses of Rs360 billion since 2008. PIA incurred the losses of Rs28 billion in 2001, Rs36 billion in 2008, Rs45 billion in 2016, and 44 billion in 2017.

The 88 per cent of the losses were caused during the past ten years because of higher expenditures than the PIA’s income. The recruitment in PIA had been made on political basis over the last 10 years, the report say.

After going through the audit report, the chief justice had said the losses caused by PIA to the national exchequer stood at Rs73 billion in 2008 but soared to Rs360 billion within a decade.

The court was further informed that there were seven unions of PIA employees having affiliation with different political parties.

Comments

comments