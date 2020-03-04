FIA launches probe into ‘illegal’ promotions in PIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has lunched an investigation into alleged illegal and out of turn promotions in Pakistan International Airlines, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FIA penned a letter to PIA general manager (HR) seeking complete details of the promotions in the national flag carrier.

The investigation agency also sought the names of the chairman board and its members who had approved the promotions.

Read More: PIA announces record number of promotions for flight attendants

Last year on August 11, the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had announced the record number of promotions of 1,000 flight attendants as it was the highest-ever figure in the history citing past records.

The announcement had been made through a notification issued by the administration, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, prior to the upcoming major event of Eid-ul-Azha falling on Monday (August 12).

Sources said that the large-scale promotions had been made for the first time in history in Flight Services Department of the national flag-carrier as more than 600 flight attendants were promotion to Grade 4 to Grade 5, whereas, more than 90 attendants were promoted to Group 6 from Grade-5.

