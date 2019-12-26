FIA raids PML-N central secretariat in Lahore: sources

LAHORE: A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team has raided the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) situated in Lahore’s Model Town, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The raid was carried out to seize evidences in judge blackmailing case after FIA authorities summoned Ataullah Tarar at its Temple Road office for investigation, sources said.

The FIA team have also attempted to make their way to the office of Hamza Shehbaz inside the PML-N central secretariat where employees resisted the officials to stop their entrance.

Ataullah Tarar, while talking to journalists, condemned the FIA raid on PML-N’s central secretariat. He claimed that the FIA team raided to seize record of Maryam Nawaz’s press conference and currently present inside the party’s Model Town secretariat. He said FIA officials have seized a computer hard drive during the raid.

He said that the government had not conducted a forensic inspection of the scandalous video of Nasir Butt despite making the announcement.

PM Khan wanted to send all of his political opponents behind bars, he alleged. Tarar added that former director-general of the agency refused to follow illegal orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan which led him to appoint Wajid Zia as DG FIA who is an anti-Nawaz Sharif personality.

Tarar also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over sending notices ‘only to the opposition leaders’ but not to the government lawmakers. He said he will appear before FIA at 11:00 am on Friday (tomorrow).

