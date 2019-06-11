FIA contacts Scotland Yard for MQM founder’s extradition: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA’s) Anti Terrorism Wing has contacted Scotland Yard for the extradition of MQM founder Altaf Hussain, who was taken into custody earlier in the day in London, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“FIA shared evidence with the Scotland Yard for MQM’s founder extradition”, sources said.

It was also learnt that a three-member team of FIA is ready to fly to London and was waiting for a ‘green signal’ from the Interior ministry, sources said.

It is worth mentioning here that more than 30 cases are registered against MQM founder in Karachi and he has been declared an absconder in a score of cases registered against him.

Altaf Hussain was taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police from his residence in London.

Following the arrest, London Metropolitan Police had issued a statement, which reads as“A man has today, Tuesday, 11 June, been arrested in connection with an investigation into a number of speeches made by an individual associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan”.

The police statement says that the man, who is aged in his 60s, was arrested at an address in north west London. He was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007.

