FIA sets up FATF compliance unit

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) set up a separate unit on Friday to ensure effective implementation of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) action plan with regard to combating terror financing and money laundering, reported ARY News.

According to a notification, the director of the FIA counterterrorism wing will supervise the working of the newly established FATF compliance unit.

Eleven officers of the FIA between grade-14 and 16 have been transferred to the unit that will “serve as the focal point for all activities related to the FATF action plan.”

It has been given powers to summon information, officers and record of meetings from different departments.

Earlier, on June 21, the FATF had declared Pakistan’s progress towards implementation of the action plan satisfactory.

A plenary meeting of the FATF took place in Orlando to review progress on its action plan by a number of countries, including Pakistan.

It acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan to improve its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT) regime and called for further actions towards implementing the action plan.

The Paris-based watchdog will undertake the next review of Pakistan’s progress on the action plan in October 2019.

