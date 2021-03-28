FIA summons 40 persons involved in sugar satta dealings

LAHORE: The FIA has issued summons to 40 persons allegedly involved in sugar speculative pricing (satta), quoting sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

The investigation agency has summoned Shaikh Amir and Chaudhry Sugar Group on April 1st, sources said.

“Mustansir Gogi, Ramzan and Al-Arabia sugar groups have been issued notices for hearing on March 31,” according to sources.

Notices have also been issued to members of the satta cartel on March 30 to appear at the Lahore office of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA has also summoned records of the FBR, banks and money changers, sources said.

People dealing in sugar speculative pricing, have also been ordered to bring the list of all personal and business bank accounts with them. They also been told to bring the list of their benami accounts, according to sources.

The FIA in a crackdown against sugar speculative pricing or satta in Karachi has arrested seven brokers involved in sugar heist depriving people billion of rupees.

The accused have been involved in causing an artificial sugar crisis, the FIA said.

