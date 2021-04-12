Sugar scam: FIA summons Jahangir Tareen, son tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and the JWD group’s secretary Shahid Saleem Rana, tomorrow (April 13) in alleged fraud and money laundering cases.

Jahangir, Ali Tareen and Shahid Saleem Rana have been directed to appear before the Sugar Investigation Team along with the relevant record tomorrow.

The accused have been asked to provide details of complete independent valuation, yearly financial statements, details of JKFSL’s farmhouse consisting of 35,000 acres.

The money trail of more than Rs3 billion advance payment by the JWD has also been sought by the FIA. Furthermore, Jahangir Tareen and his son have been asked to provide complete details of their assets owned abroad.

In the last appearance, Tareen and his son Ali Tareen were quizzed for over one and a half hour by the FIA investigation team.

Cases against Tareen

The FIA has registered two separate cases against father, son duo over the charges of allegedly committing fraud and money laundering worth Rs3.14 billion.

The cases against them were registered under PPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating of public shareholders) and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read with Sections 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

“Over three billion rupees money laundering made by showing investment in a closed factory,” one of the FIRs said. The investigation agency has also charged Tareen and others for illegal hoarding of sugar, misappropriation and cheating in the FIR.

CEO of JWD Sugar Mills in an act of forgery transferred 3.14 billion rupees to a closed company, the FIR read.

“In year 2011-12 over three billion rupees were transferred to Farooqi Pulp Milk Ltd,” according to the case. In year 2011-12 Tareen and family members also purchased dollars from the open market. His nominees transferred over seven million dollars overseas for purchase of properties,” according to the FIR.

