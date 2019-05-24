FIA officials trapping citizens, making obscene videos, photos

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has caught a ring of its own officials making objectionable videos and pictures of people to obtain money from them.

Sajjad Mustafa Bajwa, the FIA’s circle in-charge, revealed the presence of the group within the cybercrime wing of the agency, in a letter to the deputy director of the wing, dated May 21.

“It has been learned through reliable sources that some of the officers of the cybercrime have knitted an unholy net, in connivance with professional women to trap innocent citizens,” after which they “blackmail them,” he wrote in the letter.

Bajwa claims, the professional women befriend men after luring them into a honey trap. These men would then receive obscene videos and pictures from the women. Later, the same pictures were used to frame people in fake FIA cases.

He also warned officers to not to indulge in any such illegal activity, and if anyone is found involved then strict action would be taken against the culprit.

The letter said, in future, any raid will not be conducted neither an FIR will be registered without the approval from the heads of the department.

