FIA unveils 23 names of Satta Mafia members based in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore chapter has informed the FIA Karachi about 23 persons involved in sugar satta scam in the port city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a letter to FIA chapter in Karachi, the FIA Lahore has highlighted the role of sugar satta mafia in illegally inflated price of sugar across the country.

“We have substantial evidence that the sugar mafia has illegally enhanced the price of the commodity,” the letter read.

“In the ongoing month of March over 20 rupees per KG has been increased illegally,” according to the letter. “With illegal increase of price the public has been deprived of 110 billion rupees,” the FIA Lahore said.

FIA Lahore has informed the FIA Karachi names of 23 persons involved in sugar satta scam in the port city.

FIA Lahore has delivered details of 23 key persons involved in sugar satta dealings in the port city to the FIA Karachi.

Those involved in the illegal business, have been named as Danish, Furqan Baba, Khemchand Denani, Devidas Hyderabad, Jay Kumar, Javed Thara, Haji Zameer, Hareesh Kumar, Mahesh Kumar, Vishal Kalara, Rohit Chunni Lal, Satiapal Kalara, Santosh Kumar, Raja Chunni Lal, Jyuti Prakash, Pavan Siblani, Dayaldas, Prem Kumar, Dileep Devnani, Devdas, Ravi Koreja, Nanak Ram Denani, Roshan Lal and Mangal Ram aka Jugal Kishore.

“All 23 persons have been affiliated with Pakistan Sugar Group, Sugar Merchants and Sugar Traders Group,” the FIA Lahore said in the letter.

It is to be mentioned here that the FIA had formed 20 teams to launch a massive crackdown against the sugar cartel, earlier this week.

As per sources, more than 100 fake and benami bank accounts of the sugar mafia have been seized. The FIA has launched an investigation against the sugar cartel over fraud of Rs110 billion, last year.

Comments

comments