FIA unveils most wanted list of 1,210 persons

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday unveiled a list of 1,210 most wanted persons, ARY News reported.

The list released by the FIA includes 737 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 122 from Punjab, 161 from Balochistan, 100 from Sindh, 32 from Islamabad, and 30 persons from Gilgit-Baltistan. The FIA is in search of the accused in high profile cases.

As per details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz London chapter leader Nasir Mehmood Butt is wanted by the FIA in the judge blackmailing cases. MQM-founder, Muhammad Anwar are also placed on the list in provocative speech cases.

Accused in attacks over the former president, Pervez Musharraf, former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, Punjab’s former home minister Shuja Khanzda are also wanted by the FIA.

Furthermore, accused named in the abduction of Ali Haider Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani are also wanted by the agency.

Back in the month of October, the Federal Investigation Agency had decided to seek the help of Interpol (International Police) to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s close aid Nasir Butt from the United Kingdom.

