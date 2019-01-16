FIA deports US national for arriving in Islamabad without visa

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday deported a US national for arriving in Islamabad without a visa, ARY News reported.

According to FIA immigration officials, US national Sonia Sita Perez landed at the Islamabad International Airport from Doha via a Qatar airline flight. Upon checking her passport, it transpired that she didn’t possess a Pakistani visa and consequently she was deported via the same flight.

Earlier in 2016, US national Barrett, who landed in Pakistan from Turkey, was deported from Lahore. Barrett was arrested in a joint raid by FIA and police officials at a guesthouse in the capital on Aug 6 after he returned to Pakistan despite being deported to the US in 2011.

The 33-year-old Alabama native had spent four years in Pakistan, where he married a local woman and had two children, before being sent out of the country after being detained near a sensitive military installation.

Barrett claimed that he came back to Pakistan to explore the possibility of permanently moving here, adding that he was cleared of all the charges levelled against him by the apex court. He had been insisting that his 2016 visit to Pakistan was legal.

