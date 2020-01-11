KARACHI: A pseudo film and drama director was arrested from Karachi’s Art Council for sexually harassing aspiring young actresses, ARY News reported.

The arrest was made after ARY News’ Sar-e-Aam team caught him on camera sexually harassing young girls by promising them careers in media industry.

Among a number of videos recorded by Sar-e-Aam team as evidence, the man named Mukhtar Aslam not only demanded sexual favours from the aspiring young actresses but also did the same with a middle-aged woman sent by Sar-e-Aam team.

The team led by Iqrar-ul-Hassan got to know about the activities of this man through a media coordinator who was of the view that Mukhtar Aslam has sexually exploited a number of girls by introducing himself as film director.

The media coordinator said that Mukhtar also ran a media academy at Shahrah-e-Faisal, so most of the girls, used to believe him, making it easier for him to rape them.

To collect evidence, Sar-e-Aam sent at least two girls to him and the man openly harassed them and used suggestive language to demand sexual favours.

To everyone’s surprise, the man also openly demanded sexual favours from the middle-aged media coordinator.

The unique arrest

Sar-e-Aam exposed the man in a unique fashion before getting him arrested. The team led by Iqrar-ul-Hassan entered Arts Council and asked a number of people about “rumours” of sexual harassment faced by aspiring young actresses and actors.

As a number of artists interviewed by Iqrar-ul-Hassan said that such criminals should be exposed no matter what industry they are in. After several interviews, as Iqrar asked Mukhtar Aslam about the impression that media industry has such people who demand sexual favours from women before giving them chance.

The man spoke vehemently about how such people should be exposed before Iqrar confronted him and showed him videos of his own crimes.

The man was arrested and a sexual exploitation case has been registered against him.

