Not possible to submit final report on Sahiwal incident today: JIT head

LAHORE: Punjab Police Additional Inspector General (AIG) Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah, the head of the joint investigation team (JIT) tasked to probe the Sahiwal killings, said, the final report of the incident cannot be submitted by 5pm today.

After visiting the site of incident and recording accounts of eyewitnesses on Tuesday, the JIT head along with his team was speaking to media. “It is not even possible to submit an initial report right now. We will conduct investigations on scientific basis and determine what the truth is,” the JIT head said.

“Nothing can be said till all things are clear. Six officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) are under custody and their statements have been recorded, meanwhile we are collecting evidence,” the AIG added.

The conclusion can be only drawn after initial statements are recorded and lab results are received, the JIT head further said.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar told media yesterday that the JIT investigating the Sahiwal incident will submit its report on Jan 22 (today).

Alleged encounter

Four people including two women were killed in broad daylight on Jan 19 by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in a shady encounter in Sahiwal. The CTD’s version of events contradicted with what eyewitnesses and the injured children had to say.

On the other hand, Punjab law minister termed the murder as “collateral damage” during the raid to eliminate a terrorist associated with Daesh.

Comments

comments