Final statistics of census 2017 released

ISLAMABAD: The Bureau of Statistics has released the final figures of the Census 2017, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to ARY News, the statistics agency says that the population of Pakistan is 207, 684,626.

The total population consists of 106,018,220 males and 101,344,632 females while the population of eunuchs is 21,774.

The statistics agency says that the rural population is 132,013,789 and the urban population is 75,670,837. The population of Punjab Province is 1099,89,655, while the population of Sindh is 47,854,510.

According to the data released by the Statistics Agency, the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 35 million 8 thousand 920 while the population of Balochistan is 123 million 35 thousand 129.

Read more: CCI approved census ’17 results on condition to hold it again soon: Umar

According to statistics, the population of FATA is 49,93,044, while the population of Islamabad is 2,03,368.

Earlier in the month of March, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had said that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting had approved census results of 2017 on a condition that another census would not have to wait another decade especially given the controversy the last one entailed.

Comments

comments