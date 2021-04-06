Finance Minister promises economic growth beyond forecast 4pc
ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed federal finance minister Hammad Azhar said Tuesday the national economy will grow sustainably and beyond the anticipated figures and forecasts, ARY News reported.
In a set of tweets posted later today, the federal minister said the economy will “grow at a faster rate than earlier forecasts”.
Pakistan’s economy will this year grow at a faster rate than earlier forecasts.
Starting from next fiscal year, we will be targeting an even higher growth rate that may exceed 4% per annum.
This growth will not be based on deficits or depleting reserves but will be sustainable
Azhar further claimed, “Starting from next fiscal year, we will be targeting an even higher growth rate that may exceed 4% per annum.”
“This growth will not be based on deficits or depleting reserves but will be sustainable.”
He added in a thread of tweets that this year “we are seeing a healthy growth in revenues”.
We are confident of achieving our targets, Azhar asserted.
This year we are seeing a healthy growth in revenues & are confident of achieving our targets.
Whilst we will continue to crack down on tax evasion, we will treat tax broadening as a real priority and not just a cliche. Solid programs will be devised for this objective.
He said the country’s policy will be to continue to curb tax evasion and the priority will be to broaden the tax base.
It’s not just a clichéd statement, he asserted.
“Solid programs will be devised for this objective.”
It may be noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast a four percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for Pakistan in 2022.
In its World Economic Outlook report – released at the start of the IMF’s and World Bank’s spring meetings- the international body shared that the GDP growth for Pakistan remained at negative (-)0.4 percent during 2020.