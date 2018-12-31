Finance minister reviews progress on economic zones

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting in Islamabad on Monday to review the work progress on different economic zones in the country.

Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar was also present on the occasion.

The meeting decided that the Planning Ministry will ensure necessary infrastructure arrangements for the zones which aimed to promote economic activities throughout the country.

During a visit to China on December 21, Khusro Bakhtiar said efforts were being made to establish Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for economic development in the country.

He said this during a visit to Chinese Development and Research Centre in Beijing.

The minister said Gwadar was being developed as driving force for the country and establishment of Petrochemical Complex would give a new dimension to Gwadar.

