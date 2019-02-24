FIR lodged against killing of medical student in Karachi

KARACHI: A first investigation report (FIR) was lodged on Sunday against killing of the medical student Nimrah here in North Karachi area, ARY News reported.

Policeman Adnan, son of Abdul Malik, of Noor Jehan police station is the plaintiff in the case.

Sir Syed police station officials said sections of police encounter, murder and attempted murder had been included in the case.

Police said the case was registered against deceased suspect Riaz and his injured accomplice. Both the suspects hail from Rahim Yar Khan.

They said the investigation team was probing the incident from every aspect.

Nimrah was reportedly killed on Friday in exchange of firing between police and robbers in North Karachi.

An eye-witness, Shahid Niaz Alam had said two suspects were robbing the girl at Anda Morr, when upon her screaming for help they shot bullets at her.

Police had instantly arrived at the scene of the robbery and opened fire on the suspects leaving them injured. Police caught them and brought to Shahrah-e-Noorjehan police station.

While, people had rushed the 20-year-old medical student to a nearby hospital in a rickshaw for medical treatment, however she could not survive.

Police officials had said according to medico-legal report the girl was shot with a small weapon, while four police officials on this occasion had submachine guns (SMGs). They had said shell of the bullet could not be found during post-mortem.

