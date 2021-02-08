Minor passer-by girl abducted, rape while suspect ‘roams freely’

JHANG: In a show of heinous evil reported Monday a man allegedly abducted a 14-year-old passer-by girl and raped her before she could be recovered, ARY News reported.

According to the details of the remorseless development, the minor rape-victim was passing through her village in Masan Police jurisdiction where the suspect kidnapped her and raped her.

The family of the victim urges police to book the suspect and detain him as he still walks freely.

Separately today in Karachi, two brothers were shot dead in Kala Pul area of the port city, the rescue sources confirmed to ARY News.

The deceased, identified as Sajjid and Abid, were targetted by unknown gunmen near Kala Pul traffic signal.

Detailing the incident, the SSP South said that the deceased were going home after appearing before a court.

He said the initial investigation suggests that the incident was a result of an old enmity. The deceased were booked in many cases at Mehmoodabad, Defence, Baloch Colony and other police stations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah after taking notice of the twin killings in the city has sought a report from IGP Mushtaque Mahar.

