FIR sought against Ayaz Sadiq over comments on Abhinandan

LAHORE: A citizen filed an application with Lahore’s Civil Lines police station on Friday seeking registration of a first information report (FIR) against PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq over his statement on Indian pilot Abhinandan’s release.

Furqan Ahmed submitted the application for registration of a case against the former National Assembly speaker for issuing controversial remarks on the release of captured Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in March last year.

The police said the application has been referred to law experts for legal opinion on the matter.

Pakistan Army on Thursday strongly reacted to the statement of the PML-N leader. DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar told a press conference that the Indian pilot captured after Indian defeat on February 27, 2019, was released as per the requirements of the Geneva Convention.

“Such a narrative can harm national security at a time when the country is facing a hybrid war,” he warned.

