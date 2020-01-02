Agriculture sector included into CPEC project: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that exports will increase by strengthening agriculture sector in accordance with the vision of the PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said PM Imran Khan ordered action against the elements selling and manufacturing sub-standard agriculture medicines and seeds. Cotton crops possessed importance for the promotion of textile industry, she added.

The special assistant said the agriculture sector is included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects as the country will increase its cotton production through modern technology with the assistance of Beijing.

وزیر اعظم کے ویژن کے تحت زرعی شعبے کو مضبوط کرنے کے لیے ان اہم اقدامات سے برآمدات میں خاطر خواہ اضافہ ہوگا۔وزیراعظم نے ٹیکنالوجی کے استعمال سے زرعی اویات اور بیج کی اقسام میں ملاوٹ کرنے والے مافیا کے خلاف بھی سخت اقدامات کی ہدایات کی ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 2, 2020

Awan announced the federal government will unveil its policy for the establishment of new industries and steps for the restoration of closed industries will be taken on an emergency basis. She added that the restoration of industries will end the financial crisis of labourers.

She said All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA)’s praises for the policies exhibited its confidence over the present government that has continued taking effective measures for promoting exports of the country.

آنے والے دنوں میں صنعتوں کے قیام کے حوالے سے پالیسی کا اعلان کیا جائے گا،جس سے بند صنعتوں کی بحالی کے لیے ہنگامی اقدامات اٹھائے جائیں گے تاکہ غریب اور محنت کش مزدور کے گھر کا چولہا جل سکے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 2, 2020

Comments

comments