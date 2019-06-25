Awan calls Molana’s APC an attempt to share his pain with opposition parties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone.

In her statement after the PTI’s parliamentary meeting chaired by the prime minister at the Parliament house, she said, those who have committed sins will be made accountable.

Taking a jibe at JUI-F Chief Molana Fazalur Rehman, Awan said, he [Molana] wants to share his pain with opposition parties by calling an All Parties Conference (APC).

He was enjoying being in power from 1988, but feeling the pain for the first time in the tenure of the incumbent government, she continued.

The SAPM said matters related to the passage of budget 2019-20 were discussed in detail in today’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentary Party meeting.

She said the government has the majority and will get the budget passed with the help of coalition partners.

In the 342-strong National Assembly, the PTI-led ruling coalition’s numerical strength stands at 180 which is 8 seats more than the required simple majority of 172 in the lower house.

The PTI has 156 seats, MQM-P 6, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) 5, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) 5, BNP-Mengal 4, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) 3 seats and Awami Muslim League (AML) has one seat.

