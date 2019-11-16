ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Saturday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari contradicted martyred Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy by hinting re-election next year, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in his Twitter message, repeated the former prime minister and PPP chairwoman, Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy which asserted value of the constitutional period of democratic governments.

She slammed Bilawal over his statement for the organisation of elections again next year which negated the intellections of the veteran politician, slain Benazir Bhutto. Awan censured PPP chairman over opposition to the democratic system of the country.

بلاول صاحب اگلے سال نئے انتخابات کی بات کر کے آپ نے بی بی شہید کے فلسفے، “جمہوری حکومتوں کو اپنی آئینی مدت پوری کرنی چاہیے” کی نفی کر دی۔آپ ایک سانس میں جمہوریت کی حمایت تو دوسرے میں مخالفت کرتے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 15, 2019

In another tweet, the special assistant slammed the opposition parties, saying that people could only mourn over those claiming for Azadi March’s success after causing a major dent to the Kashmir cause.

۔کشمیر کاز کو نقصان پہنچا کر مارچ کو کامیاب قرار دینے والوں کی عقل پر ماتم ہی کیا جا سکتا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 15, 2019

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had made claims while talking to journalists in Islamabad where he claimed that he is expecting re-election next year.

He also lamented Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s leadership and said that JUI-F kept “Plan B, C and Q” to itself and didn’t share any details thereof with his party. He said the PPP fulfilled its promises with regard to the Azadi March yet the Maulana Falzur Rehman and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee kept his party unaware of their discussions held with Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leaders.

