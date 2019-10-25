ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Friday said that Pakistan is on the right direction for economic growth which is proven by the latest ranking of the World Bank, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said that the latest ranking will be an eye-opener for those misguiding the nation over the national economy. She said that the national exchequer is being benefitted instead of filling the pockets of the rulers for the first time in history.

ورلڈ بینک رینکنگ اس امر کا ثبوت ہے کہ پاکستان درست معاشی سمت پر گامزن ہے۔اس رپورٹ کے بعد ملکی معیشت کے حوالے سے عوام کو گمراہ کرنے والوں کی آنکھیں کھل گئی ہوں گی۔ملکی تاریخ میں پہلی مرتبہ حکمرانوں کی جیبوں کی بجائے قومی خزانہ بھر رہا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 25, 2019

The special assistant said that the bright face of the country is being unveiled before the world as Pakistan’s ranking is improved after the present government’s effective steps for creating easiness in the businesses.

دنیا میں نئے پاکستان کا روشن اور ترقی کرتا چہرہ ابھر کر سامنے آرہا ہے۔وزیراعظم عمران خان کے ویژن کے تحت پاکستان نے کاروبار میں آسانیاں پیدا کرنے کے حوالے سے ورلڈ بینک کی ای اوڈی بی رینکنگ میں میں 28 درجے بہتری کی تاریخی ترقی حاصل کی ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 25, 2019

She highlighted that Pakistan jumped to 108 from 136th number in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) index after gaining 28 points, which is a historical achievement of the government taking steps in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

پاکستان 136 سے 108ویں نمبر پر آگیا ہے۔کاروبار میں آسانیاں پیدا کرنے کے اقدامات ملک میں سرمایہ کاری کے فروغ اور صنعتی ترقی کے لیے سنگ میل ثابت ہوں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 25, 2019

She was of the view that the steps for making businesses easy will become a milestone for the promotion of investment and industrial development in the country.

Comments

comments