Pakistan on right direction of economic growth: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Friday said that Pakistan is on the right direction for economic growth which is proven by the latest ranking of the World Bank, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said that the latest ranking will be an eye-opener for those misguiding the nation over the national economy. She said that the national exchequer is being benefitted instead of filling the pockets of the rulers for the first time in history.

The special assistant said that the bright face of the country is being unveiled before the world as Pakistan’s ranking is improved after the present government’s effective steps for creating easiness in the businesses.

She highlighted that Pakistan jumped to 108 from 136th number in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) index after gaining 28 points, which is a historical achievement of the government taking steps in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She was of the view that the steps for making businesses easy will become a milestone for the promotion of investment and industrial development in the country.

